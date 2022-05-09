Warm, dry and windy in Denver today

It will be a warm, dry and breezy start to the week.

We'll see highs in the upper 70s this afternoon with wind gusts near 30 to 40 mph.

It will be windier across the southern half of our state, and fire danger will remain high across a good portion of Colorado. We'll see wind gusts near 60 mph closer to Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s along the Front Range both Monday and Tuesday. It will be quite a bit warmer on Wednesday with highs closer to 90 degrees.

There will be a slightly better chance of afternoon storms later this week.

