Today's Forecast

Warm, dry and windy in Denver today

Fire danger high across most of Colorado, closer to 90 degrees in Denver by Wednesday
Fire danger will remain high for most of the week with a few storms and showers possible later this week.
Posted at 5:42 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 08:08:47-04

It will be a warm, dry and breezy start to the week.

We'll see highs in the upper 70s this afternoon with wind gusts near 30 to 40 mph.

It will be windier across the southern half of our state, and fire danger will remain high across a good portion of Colorado. We'll see wind gusts near 60 mph closer to Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s along the Front Range both Monday and Tuesday. It will be quite a bit warmer on Wednesday with highs closer to 90 degrees.

There will be a slightly better chance of afternoon storms later this week.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

