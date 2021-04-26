Warm and windy Monday ahead of our next cold front

We are in for a warm, dry and breezy start to the week. Highs will climb to the upper 70s across the Denver metro area.

Clouds and winds will increase this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. Some rain and snow showers will develop in the mountains late in the day.

Gusty southwest winds and low humidity will increase fire danger over western and southern Colorado through Monday night.

Snow develops in the high country tonight, with 3 to 6 inches likely through Tuesday over our northern and central mountains.

Tuesday will be cooler for Denver and the eastern plains, with rain showers likely. The rain may mix with or turn to snow Tuesday evening into the foothills. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and drop to around 30 degrees by Wednesday morning.

A few showers will still be possible on Wednesday with highs back to near 60 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be warm and dry with highs warming back to the 70s.

