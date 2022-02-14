Warm and sunny start to the week across Colorado

It will be an incredibly mild start to the week.

We'll see lots of sunshine across the state and temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s across the Eastern Plains. We'll see upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

Tuesday will stay dry and mild with increasing clouds and highs in the 60s.

Enjoy the big meltdown while it lasts because another cold front is on the way. The next front will bring snow to the mountains on Tuesday night and it will spread east over the plains on Wednesday.

Snow will likely ramp up by mid-morning and will continue through early evening. Right now, it looks like around 2 to 4 inches for the Denver metro area, with 3 to 6 inches in the foothills and a bit more for the northern Front Range mountains.

Highs will only be in the low 30s mid-week, with milder and dry conditions returning to end the week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.