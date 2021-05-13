Warm and pretty dry across Colorado again today

DENVER — It's going to be another beautiful start to the day. We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning, with some increasing clouds this afternoon.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, with low to mid 70s over the Denver metro area.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is at just over 8 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020! We are now about 4 inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year.

The overall pattern looks a lot warmer and drier for the next five days. A few afternoon storms are possible across northeastern Colorado this afternoon, but temperatures will return to near normal. Thursday will be warm and dry with middle 70s.

We will see a better risk of severe storms on the plains Friday afternoon.

