DENVER — It is another warm and hazy day across the Denver Metro area. Mostly sunny, but hazy skies with highs in the upper 80s across the eastern plains. Temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s across the high country.

A few storms are popping in the mountains and across parts of southern Colorado, but it looks pretty dry again for the Metro and northern Colorado. There will be a slightly better chance of storms for Denver on Friday.

The threat of severe weather tomorrow is low, but we're looking at a 20 percent chance of afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s across the Metro area and mid-80s over the northeast corner of the state.

The weekend will be a cooler as a cold front slips into Colorado. Highs will be in the mid 80s in Denver on Saturday, but just in the upper 70s on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms possible both days.

Early next week should turn drier again with a slow warming trend.

