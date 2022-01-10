Warm and dry weather settles in across Colorado

Warmer and dry weather will settle in this week, with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-50s both today and tomorrow. It will be even warmer Wednesday and Thursday, with highs pushing 60 degrees.

Record highs this time of year are in the upper 60s and low 70s, so we'll be much closer to the record highs than to the normal highs.

This dry weather will include the high country. We'll see mostly sunny skies out west, with highs in the 30s and 40s across the mountain towns.

Our next cold front is set to move in Thursday night, with the chance for snow in the mountains and a cool down over the plains by Friday.

