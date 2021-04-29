Watch
Warm, dry weather for the next few days across Colorado

70s and 80s in Denver through Saturday
It's warm and dry statewide today.
April 29 2021 5:15am forecast
Posted at 5:13 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 07:39:16-04

DENVER — It is going to be a beautiful end to the week across Colorado. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. This warm and dry pattern will hold strong through Saturday.

Temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees on Friday and it will be even a few degrees warmer on Saturday. We'll see dry conditions and sunshine across the state through Saturday afternoon.

Our next cold front hits on Sunday. We'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a 15- to 20-degree cool down on Sunday afternoon.

Stay tuned for details on the risk of severe weather with this next cold front.

