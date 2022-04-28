Warm and dry weather covers Colorado

Skies have cleared after a few storms and showers rolled across the plains Wednesday.

We'll see plenty of sunshine for the morning drive with temperatures in the 40s.

Thursday will be warm and dry across the state with highs 75 to 80 degrees for Denver and across the plains and in the lower 60s in the mountains. Parts of southeastern Colorado will be closer to 90 degrees this afternoon!

On Friday, a cold front will move across Colorado. Some scattered showers may develop and winds will increase as the front moves through the region. Winds should not be nearly as extreme as last Friday — good news. Highs will be in the low 60s with 50s by the start of Friday night's Rockies game.

The weekend will be pretty mild with highs in the 60s across the plains. We'll see sunshine in the mountains on Saturday with a few scattered rain and snow showers on Sunday.

Monday will be mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mainly dry, although there may be some rain and snow showers in the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening.

