Warm and dry in Denver today, but snow will fall tomorrow

Mild and dry weather will continue for Denver and most of Colorado again today!

We'll see mostly sunny skies across the state, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s over the plains. You'll find more 30s and even some low 40s in the mountains.

A weak storm system will bring light snow Friday afternoon and evening to the metro area and the mountains along and east of the Continental Divide. Accumulations should be around one inch for lower elevations and 3 to 5 inches for the mountains. Temperatures will be colder, in the 40s for Denver and 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

Skies will clear on Saturday with highs in the 40s for Denver and the Eastern Plains and in the low 30s in the mountains.

Sunday through early next week will be warmer and continued dry. Another storm is set to push through on Wednesday.

