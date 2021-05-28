Warm and dry in Denver to end the week

DENVER — It will be a gorgeous end to the week. We'll see some clouds this morning, but skies will clear and highs will soar into the low 80s by this afternoon. There's only a slight chance of storms along the Front Range.

Today will be one of the warmest days as we head into the holiday weekend. We're tracking a pretty big shift in the pattern on Sunday and it's going to be unsettled through Memorial Day.

We'll see 70s and a few more storms on Saturday, with 60s and scattered rain showers on Sunday. We also have a good chance of rain on Monday for Memorial Day, with temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees for a high.

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 9.75 inches — about an inch more than we saw in all of 2020 — and almost 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado! Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

Denver7 Weather

