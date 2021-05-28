Watch
Warm and dry in Denver to end the week

Cool and wet weather for the holiday weekend
Today will be warm and mainly dry, but cool and wet weather will settle in across Colorado on Memorial Day.
Posted at 5:30 AM, May 28, 2021
DENVER — It will be a gorgeous end to the week. We'll see some clouds this morning, but skies will clear and highs will soar into the low 80s by this afternoon. There's only a slight chance of storms along the Front Range.

Today will be one of the warmest days as we head into the holiday weekend. We're tracking a pretty big shift in the pattern on Sunday and it's going to be unsettled through Memorial Day.

We'll see 70s and a few more storms on Saturday, with 60s and scattered rain showers on Sunday. We also have a good chance of rain on Monday for Memorial Day, with temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees for a high.

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 9.75 inches — about an inch more than we saw in all of 2020 — and almost 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado! Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

