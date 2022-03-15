Warm and dry for Tuesday, snow by Thursday

Tuesday will be dry and warmer, with highs in the middle to upper 60s across the metro-area. Highs rebound to the upper 30s and 40s in the mountains under a sunny sky.

The next cold front is set to roll in late Wednesday, bringing rain and snow and colder temperatures. Clouds will increase, with rain shifting to snow Wednesday evening into Thursday in Denver. The mountains should get 4 to 8 inches of snow, with 2 to 4 inches possible in Denver, especially across the southern part of the metro area. Heavier snow will fall over southern Colorado.

The snow will make for a slushy and slow commute on Thursday morning. Highs for St. Patrick's Day will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s with snow diminishing in the afternoon and clearing skies Thursday night.

Sunshine and milder weather can be expected Friday with highs in the middle 50s.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid-60s. Clouds will increase on Sunday, ahead of the next storm. Highs on Sunday will still be in the 60s.

Monday will be windy and colder with snow likely and highs in the 30s.

Denver7 Weather

