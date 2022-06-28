Warm and dry across the Denver metro area today

Warmer and drier weather will cover Colorado for the next two days.

There will be a few thunderstorms possible in the mountains, but no severe weather is expected for the next few days.

Lows overnight will be in the 40s in the high country, aside from a few upper 30s in the high valleys. For Denver and the eastern plains, lows will be in the 50s — very comfortable!

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will climb into the 90s for lower elevations, with 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

A cold front will slip back into Colorado Thursday with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms that afternoon. The weather should be dry and pleasant for the Colorado Avalanche Parade Thursday morning. Highs will drop back into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be cooler with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will drop to the 60s in the mountains and upper 70s in the Denver area.

The weekend will be warmer again with more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s.

