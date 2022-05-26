Watch
Warm and dry across Colorado today

80s and sunshine in Denver, more afternoon storms in store for the holiday weekend
It will be a warm and sunny day across the plains with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
lisa weather 5-26-22.jpg
Posted at 5:59 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 08:07:25-04

Warmer and drier weather will settle back in across Colorado with some pretty pleasant conditions for the holiday weekend!

We'll see more sunshine across the state Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the plains this afternoon. It will be dry and warmer in the mountains as temperatures soar into the 50s and 60s.

Friday will be even warmer. We'll hit highs in the upper 80s Friday afternoon with a few building clouds. There is a slight chance for a few isolated storms Friday afternoon, but the risk of severe weather is low.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday afternoon, and there will be a good chance for thunderstorms on Memorial Day.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

