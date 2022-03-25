Warmer across Colorado through the weekend

Get ready for some beautiful weather across Colorado!

Winds have shifted and will usher in some warm weather for the next few days. We'll see sunshine for the Friday morning drive and 30s through early morning.

Skies will stay clear through the afternoon and temperatures will be in the mid 60s across the plains. It will be mostly sunny with 40s through the central mountains and 60s to low 70s on the Western Slope.

It gets even warmer this weekend with mid- to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Our next cold front will swing through toward the middle of next week.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.