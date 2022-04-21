Warm and breezy in Denver today

More breezy, warm and dry weather will return Thursday with highs back in the upper 70s to low 80s for Denver and the Eastern Plains.

The fire danger will remain high on Thursday and become extreme on Friday with stronger winds, low humidity and very warm temperatures.

A storm system will move into Colorado late Friday into Saturday. This storm should bring 4-8 inches of snow to the northern and central mountains and some rain to Denver and the Eastern Plains late Friday and Saturday.

Unfortunately, the precipitation will be light and scattered for lower elevations, so it will do little to improve the very dry conditions.

The weather will turn colder for the weekend with highs just in the 50s for the Denver area and in the 30s in the mountains. Some snow will continue in the mountains on Sunday, but the weather will just be cool and windy on the plains.

Warm and dry weather will return early next week.

