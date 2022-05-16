Warm, a little stormy to start the week

It will be a warm and pretty dry start to the week with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A few afternoon storms will roll off the foothills this afternoon, and there is a marginal risk of severe weather.

Monday's storms will be pretty isolated but could produce some larger hail and damaging winds. We'll see the same scenario Tuesday: sunshine in the morning with a few storms in the afternoon.

A weak cold front will push through on Wednesday. It will be slightly cooler with a better chance of scattered thunderstorms. We'll see highs in the mid- to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be really warm and windy, and highs are expected to climb to the upper 80s.

A stronger cold front will usher in some much needed rain on Friday. It will also be quite a bit cooler for the coming weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.