Warm across Colorado leading up to Christmas

It's going to be another warm and dry day across the Denver metro area. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s around Denver, and sunshine and 30s in the mountains!

We have only seen 3/10 of an inch of snow officially in Denver. By the end of December, we are typically looking at around 20 inches of snow.

Unfortunately, it looks like temperatures will be unusually warm through next week — even into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We'll see highs near 60 degrees through Wednesday.

The next storm will bring some fresh snow to the mountains starting Thursday. There's a slight chance that a few light rain or snow showers will cross east over the plains, but any totals would be extremely light.

Denver7 Weather

