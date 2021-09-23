Warm across Colorado for the first full day of fall

Today will be the first full day of fall, but it's going to feel more like summer.

We'll see mostly sunny skies this morning, with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Highs will top out in the 70s across the central mountain, with low 80s on the western slope.

We will see increasing clouds this afternoon, with only a slight chance for some light rain in the mountains. This is due to a weak cold front that will roll through tomorrow.

Friday will be slightly cooler with the passage of this weak cold front — expect highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The first weekend of autumn will be fantastic with sunny skies and warm temperatures. The aspen trees will be full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas.

The weather on Sunday should be picture perfect as well for the Broncos home opener — mostly sunny and warm with temperatures in the 80s during the game.

Denver7 Weather

