Very warm, with scattered storms to start the week

DENVER — It's going to be a warm start to the week, with highs in the low 90s this afternoon in Denver. Clouds increase and storms are expected this afternoon and evening.

Activity will start in the high country, with areas of Flash Flooding possible over burn-scarred areas. Slow moving thunderstorms, with pockets of moderate to heavy rain and small hail will be possible. Storms shift east through the late afternoon.

The chance for thunderstorms and showers linger until 11pm over the Front Range and plains, with clearing skies overnight. Lows will fall to the low 60s in Denver.

Tomorrow, highs will be cooler, in the low to mid-80s. A few storms will pop up in the afternoon and roll east through the early evening hours.

Dry air settles in mid-week, with highs near 90 on Wednesday. Hot temperatures are expected Thursday, with upper 90s in Denver.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.