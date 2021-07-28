Hot, with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees today

The weather pattern will stay consistent for the next several days. Hot temperatures, poor air quality and little rainfall is expected until late Friday.

An Ozone Alert will remain in effect for the Front Range and the I-25 corridor until late this week. Ozone concentrations are in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Smoke from various wildfires across Colorado and the western United States will continue to make our skies a little hazy, but conditions are much worse over Wyoming and Montana.

Hot temperatures will remain as well, with highs climbing to the upper 90s to low 100s in Denver and across the eastern plains through Thursday. Expect highs in the mid 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

Nighttime readings will be in the 60s for lower elevations and middle 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

There will still be widely scattered thunderstorms each day for the higher terrain, but Denver and the I-25 corridor will stay mainly dry, with just a few afternoon clouds.

By Thursday afternoon, an increase in monsoon moisture will bring a better chance for widespread thunderstorms to the mountains, but it will stay mainly hot and dry for Denver and the eastern plains.

A cold front will begin to move into Colorado from the north Friday evening, bringing an increase in moisture and a better chance for thunderstorms by late afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday and Sunday along with much cooler temperatures. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible in the mountains and foothills over the weekend.

