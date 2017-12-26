We are in for a very cold Tuesday. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid-20s this afternoon. Areas of patchy fog and light snow early, then skies gradually clear.

Snow tapers off in the mountains, but roads will still be treacherous in spots. Please practice caution if traveling through the high country.

Tomorrow, some warmer air will show up and our temperatures will rise back to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions remain through Thursday and Friday.

