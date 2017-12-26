Very cold Tuesday in Denver, with highs only in the 20s. Mountain snow tapers off.

Metro sunshine returns late this afternoon

Katie LaSalle
5:20 AM, Dec 26, 2017
3 hours ago
Katie LaSalle has your Colorado First Alert Forecast- Frigid temperatures Tuesday, then a warm up!

We are in for a very cold Tuesday. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid-20s this afternoon. Areas of patchy fog and light snow early, then skies gradually clear.

Snow tapers off in the mountains, but roads will still be treacherous in spots. Please practice caution if traveling through the high country.

Tomorrow, some warmer air will show up and our temperatures will rise back to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions remain through Thursday and Friday.

