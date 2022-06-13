Triple-digit heat across parts of Colorado today

Temperatures will remain high and the weather will stay mainly dry today with some near record highs possible this afternoon.

The record high is 99 degrees in Denver, and that's what we're calling for by about 4 p.m.

We'll see lots of sunshine across the state, and our winds will kick up out of the southwest this afternoon. The winds are picking up ahead of our next cold front. This front will usher in some cooler weather on Tuesday.

Fire danger will be high across parts of western and southern Colorado. Winds will gust to near 30 mph across the plains and closer to 60 mph on the Western Slope.

Afternoon highs will be back in the 80s Tuesday and for the Colorado Avalanche game on Wednesday. We'll see a better chance of rain and afternoon thunderstorms later this week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.