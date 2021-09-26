Toasty for today's Broncos game

This first weekend autumn has been a warm one and today will be about 10 to 12 degrees above normal. We'll see highs top out in the upper 80s during today's at-home Broncos game.

If you're heading west to see the leaves change, you'll find highs in the 70s through the central mountains, with highs on the Western Slope.

The aspen trees will be full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas.

This warm weather will continue into the first of next week. We'll see 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Our next cold front will usher in some cool and wet weather starting Wednesday.

Denver7 Weather

