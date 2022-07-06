Thunderstorms with locally heavy rain for the mountains, metro and plains

There will be an increase in monsoon moisture for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms.

The cloud cover will keep temperatures down a bit with highs in the mid-to upper 80s both days.

Locally heavy rain, abundant lightning and small hail will be the main threats with stronger storms that form through the afternoon and evening.

Hotter and drier weather is expected for the Front Range by the weekend.

Expect highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies on Friday. We will see near record highs this weekend with temperatures soaring to the mid and upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.

