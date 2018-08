DENVER — Strong thunderstorms roared through the Denver area Tuesday afternoon and evening, dropping hail up to an inch in diameter.

The storms are ending with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Hazy conditions will continue through early Wednesday with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be hazy and mild in the morning, warm and dry at midday and stormy again in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s in the Denver area and across the eastern plains.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer and drier with highs around 90 degrees and just a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to low 80s in the mountains. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s to low 50s in the mountains and 55 to 60 degrees for Denver and surrounding communities.

The weekend will be a little cooler again with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

