Temperatures warming over the next few days, highs in the 70s in Denver metro area

Friday will stay a bit cool, with another round of late-day showers in the high country.

Denver should be dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The aspen trees will be full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing should remain very good through the next weekend and then will gradually begin to fade from north to south over the next week to 10 days.

Milder and drier weather will return for the weekend — perfect for viewing those changing colors!

Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the plains, with a nice fall-like football forecast for the Broncos on Sunday.

