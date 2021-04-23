Watch
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Temperatures warm up today with highs in the 50s, afternoon showers

Sunny weekend ahead
items.[0].videoTitle
A warm and dry weekend awaits after a rainy and snowy week.
Aprili 23 2021 5:15aam forecast
Posted at 5:52 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 07:52:44-04

Friday will be the last day featuring rain and snow as scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow showers with a little thunder will be possible in the mountains with readings in the 40s.

Warm and dry weather will finally return to Colorado for the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 60s and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s!

Clouds will increase on Monday ahead of the next storm system. Highs on Monday will be 65 to 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be colder with mountain snow and a mix of rain and snow for Denver and the eastern plains.

Skies will clear again on Wednesday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020