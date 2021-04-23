Temperatures warm up today with highs in the 50s, afternoon showers

Friday will be the last day featuring rain and snow as scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow showers with a little thunder will be possible in the mountains with readings in the 40s.

Warm and dry weather will finally return to Colorado for the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 60s and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s!

Clouds will increase on Monday ahead of the next storm system. Highs on Monday will be 65 to 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be colder with mountain snow and a mix of rain and snow for Denver and the eastern plains.

Skies will clear again on Wednesday.

