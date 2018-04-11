Temperatures in Denver will soar into the 70s today and tomorrow, with another storm hitting Friday

Warm, windy in Denver Thursday, snow by Friday

Mike Nelson, Stacey Donaldson
6:07 AM, Apr 11, 2018
Fire danger will be high across all of Eastern Colorado today with dry, warm and windy conditions.

DENVER —  Near record highs for Denver and the Front Range today~ with tremendous winds. 

This warm, dry and windy weather means that fire danger will once again be a concern today and tomorrow.   Fire weather warnings are now in effect for all of eastern Colorado.  We're expecting wind gusts near 50 mph across the plains and even gustier in the northern Front Range mountains.  The winds will die down tonight, but then pick up again Thursday.   Fire weather warnings are now in effect for all of eastern Colorado and the Front Range mountains. 

The winds will increase ahead of the next cold front that will be sweeping across Colorado Thursday night.   This next storm is set to hit on Friday as a strong low pressure system develops over the central Rockies. It appears that the track of this low will be over northern Colorado into the panhandle of Nebraska.  This track will produce heavy snow for our mountains, but will keep the heaviest snow for lower elevations in Wyoming.

If the storm system forms farther to the south, there will be more moisture for Denver and the eastern plains.  At this point, it looks as though eastern Colorado and Denver will have strong winds and snow showers along with colder temperatures for Friday.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the low 40s for Denver, about 30 degrees colder than on Thursday.  By early Saturday, lows will dip into the upper 20s, followed by highs in the low 50s.

Expect a gradual warming trend Sunday and Monday.

