Sunshine returns to the Denver metro area

DENVER — Who is ready for some sunshine? The cool and wet weather will finally let up for the rest of the week.

We'll see mostly sunny skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s by lunch and closer to 70 degrees by this afternoon.

A few storms are possible through early afternoon, but those will push east by early evening. There is a marginal risk of severe weather on the plains, with a risk of large hail and gusty winds.

Skies will clear out tonight and it will be even warmer and drier for the rest of the week. We'll see upper 70s on Wednesday and 80s both Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies through the end of the week!

At the Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 10 inches — more than an inch above what we saw in all of 2020 — and now more than 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado!

Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

