Sunshine and a nice warming trend starts today

The soggy system that moved through Colorado Tuesday and early Wednesday brought very beneficial moisture to the Front Range Mountains and the Northeast Plains.

The northern and central mountains saw accumulations between 4 to 8 inches. Denver and the northeast plains picked up around an inch of precipitation - very welcome indeed!

A warmer weather pattern will return Thursday and continue into the weekend. Highs will be back in the 70s Thursday and be around 80 degrees on Friday for Denver. The weather will be dry on Thursday and there will only be a few afternoon storms over eastern Colorado on Friday.

Saturday will be warm and dry across the state with highs in the 80s for lower elevations and upper 60s to mid-70s in the mountains.

On Sunday, there will be the chance for some scattered afternoon thunderstorms with slightly lower temperatures - upper 70s in Denver and middle 60s in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will be a little cooler with a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 70s for Denver and the plains, with upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

