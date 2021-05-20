Sunshine and 80s in Denver this afternoon

DENVER — It's going to be a beautiful day across the state. Today is the warmest and driest day of the week in Denver.

Today will be warm and mostly dry, with highs near 80 degrees in Denver. There will be a risk of severe weather just to the north and east of Denver this afternoon. There's only about a 10% chance of storms along the I-25 corridor.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is at just over 8 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020! We are now almost 4 inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year. We are drought-free from Denver up to Fort Collins and into northeast Colorado!

Friday through Sunday will be in the 70s with a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms Friday and a better chance Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week looks to be warm and dry.

Denver7 Weather

