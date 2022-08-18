Cooler, wetter weather moving into CO to end the week

DENVER — Dry and mild tonight, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s for the metro-area, and 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

A cold front will slip back into Colorado Friday afternoon with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day. More widespread storms are likely in the high country, with a few isolated gusty storms over the plains. Highs tomorrow in Denver will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be cooler with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees in the Denver area with 60s in the mountains.

Storms will become more scattered on Sunday, and high temperatures will be back in the low to mid-80s. Warmer and drier weather will return early next week with highs back near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

