Sunshine and 70s Sunday in Denver

Pleasant and dry today and tomorrow
Denver7
Denver7 weather
Posted at 8:20 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 10:24:17-04

Sunshine and warmer weather returns for Sunday. Highs in Denver will warm to the mid 70s — perfect for the Broncos game!

In the mountains, expect sunny skies and highs in the 60s on Sunday.

Early next week will stay mild and pleasant on Monday, but a weak storm may bring a little mountain snow and some rain-showers to the plains on Tuesday.

The aspen trees have mostly faded over the central and northern mountains, but offer a few pockets of color. Best viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will draw to a close from north to south over the next week or so.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

