Sunshine and 70s Sunday in Denver

Sunshine and warmer weather returns for Sunday. Highs in Denver will warm to the mid 70s — perfect for the Broncos game!

In the mountains, expect sunny skies and highs in the 60s on Sunday.

Early next week will stay mild and pleasant on Monday, but a weak storm may bring a little mountain snow and some rain-showers to the plains on Tuesday.

The aspen trees have mostly faded over the central and northern mountains, but offer a few pockets of color. Best viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will draw to a close from north to south over the next week or so.

