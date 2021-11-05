Sunshine and 70s in Denver through the weekend

It will be a gorgeous end to the week and this warming and drying trend will continue through the weekend.

We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s across the plains, with 50s and 60s over the western half of the state.

Winds will pick up across the Front Range this afternoon. Higher winds will affect Cheyenne and surrounding areas with High Wind Watches and Warnings in effect until noon on Friday. Wind gusts there may be as high as 65 mph! Expect winds to be around 30 to 35 mph near Denver.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend, with low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. It will be beautiful for all of the college football games here in Colorado on Saturday.

Our next cold front will hit early next week. It will be cooler, with a chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.