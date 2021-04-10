Sunshine and 70s in Denver Saturday, ahead of a series of cold fronts

DENVER — Our roller coaster weather continues as we brace for a series of cold fronts across Colorado. In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather Saturday.

Highs will be pleasant today, climbing to around 70 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Winds pick up over western Colorado and higher elevations this afternoon ahead of our next front.

Sunday, expect gusty winds and cooler weather, with a chance for showers over higher terrain in the afternoon. Temperatures across the Denver area will be in the upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow.

Monday, clouds increase and highs remain in the 50s, ahead of a bigger storm set to impact the state. It looks like this next system will hit Monday night, ushering in widespread moisture and much colder temperatures.

We'll see highs drop into the 30s to low 40s on Tuesday, with chances for snow. Stay tuned for more details!

