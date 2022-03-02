Sunshine and 70s in Denver for the next two days

More mild and dry weather is in store for the first few days of March!

Expect clear skies, aside from a few thin cirrus for the next few days and nights.

Morning lows will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s for lower elevations and in the teens in the mountains. Plan on pleasant days with highs in the 60s to low 70s for Denver and the eastern plains. In the mountains, highs will be in the 30s to upper 40s.

Our next storm is set to move in for the weekend. Clouds will increase on Friday with some snow developing for the mountains and rain showers for Denver and the eastern plains.

Temperatures drop to the 40s Saturday, then 30s on Sunday with snow arriving. Heavy snow will be likely for the mountains, we will keep an eye on how this storm will impact the Denver area!

