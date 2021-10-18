Watch
Sunshine and 70s across the Denver metro area today

Cold front to hit Colorado on Tuesday
It will be a beautiful start to the week, with highs in the mid 70s across the Denver metro area today.
Posted at 5:15 AM, Oct 18, 2021
Monday will be a beautiful fall day across the state.

We'll see plenty of sunshine in Denver, with highs in the mid to upper 70s on the northeastern plains.

We'll see some increasing clouds in mountains, with highs in the 50s and 60s. We are tracking a storm that will bring some rain and snow to the mountains within the next 24 hours.

This storm is a pretty weak one. We'll see dry conditions on the plains but it will get cooler. We'll go from mid 70s today to low 60s on Tuesday. Scattered rain and snow showers will develop tonight in the mountains and continue throughout the day Tuesday.

The aspen trees have mostly faded over the central and northern mountains, but offer a few pockets of color. Best viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will draw to a close from north to south over the next week or so.

Skies will clear across the state Tuesday night and we'll see some pleasant fall weather through the coming weekend. Denver will be back in the low 70s later this week.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

