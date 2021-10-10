Sunshine and 60s Sunday in Denver

Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures a bit cooler. Highs will be in the mid-60s across the Denver-metro area.

Another round of scattered showers will be likely, mainly over our northern mountains.

The aspen trees are fading over the central and northern mountains, but offer some lingering pockets of color. Better viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will continue to decline from north to south over the next week.

There will be a brief break in the weather on Monday, with drier conditions and highs near 70 degrees for Denver.

A second, colder and wetter system will move into the central Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday with some rain for lower elevations and snow for the mountains.

Right now, it appears there could be a mix of rain and snow and near freezing temperatures in Denver next Wednesday morning.

