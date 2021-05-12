Sunshine and 60s return to Denver today

DENVER — Skies are finally clearing across the state and we'll see more sunshine and highs in the low 60s across the Denver metro area.

Temperatures will be in the 30s this morning, with some areas of patchy fog for the morning commute. Skies will clear out for the rest of the day.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is at just over 8 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020! We are now about 4 inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year.

The overall pattern looks a lot warmer and drier for the next five days. A few afternoon storms are possible across northeastern Colorado this afternoon, but temperatures will return to near normal. Thursday will be warm and dry with middle 70s.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to mid 70s for the weekend into early next week, but there will be some scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible each day.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.