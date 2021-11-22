Sunshine and 60s in Denver to kick off the week

It will be an incredibly warm start to the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 60s across the Denver metro area this afternoon.

We'll see dry conditions across the state through most of Tuesday. Our next cold front will hit by midweek, with snow showers first developing in the mountains on Tuesday night.

When we do finally see some snow in Denver, it will be the latest first snowfall ever on record. Denver has gone 214 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record.

Temperatures will soar well into the 60s across the plains again on Tuesday. We'll see increasing clouds on Tuesday night and then a slight chance of light snow on Wednesday. This next cold front will usher in some cooler weather right before Thanksgiving. We'll see highs in the 40s on Wednesday, with low 50s on Thursday.

Skies will clear once the front rolls through and we'll see plenty of sunshine on Thanksgiving afternoon. It will be cold on Thursday morning for the Turkey Trot, but we'll hit highs in the low 50s by 4 p.m.

