Sunshine and 60s in Denver this afternoon, snow heading for the Colorado mountains

It will be a beautiful fall day across Colorado. We'll see mostly sunny skies this morning, with increasing clouds and highs in the low 60s this afternoon.

A chance for snow arrives in the mountains Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. It looks like we'll see around 4 to 8 inches of snow in the mountains along and north of I-70.

There will be a slight chance for a rain-snow mix in Denver late Wednesday into Thursday, but any amounts would be light.

Temperatures will stay cool for Thursday, with highs expected in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another slight chance for snow will arrive Thursday night and early Friday, with continued chilly temperatures.

As of now, this weekend is looking dry and a little warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Denver7 Weather

