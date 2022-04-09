Sunny, with 70s in Denver this afternoon

It's going to be an even warmer day across Colorado. We'll see some cloud this morning, with more sunshine and 70s this afternoon.

In the mountains — spring skiing with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s! Unfortunately, the warm weather will be accompanied by more wind. Dry and windy conditions are expected ahead of an approaching cold front that will move across the state tonight!

Warm and breezy on Saturday, but windy and cooler on Sunday.

Fire Weather Warnings have been issued for Denver, the I-25 Corridor and much of eastern Colorado on Saturday. Be very careful with any outdoor burning!

On Sunday, the new cold front will bring cooler weather and scattered showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s in Denver and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains. This front will not be very moist, so only light amounts of rain or snow are expected.

Colorado will get a brief break again Monday as dry and mild weather returns for a short time. Highs will be back in the mid-60s in Denver and across the Eastern Plains.

A cold and wetter storm will descend upon the state starting Tuesday. This storm will bring a good chance for rain Tuesday and snow for the mountains. Wednesday will windy and cold with rain and snow possible for Denver.

