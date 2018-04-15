Sunny, warmer weather returns to Colorado. 60s in Denver on Sunday.

Denver- here will be some light snow in the Northern and Central mountains early this morning. Skies clear across the state for Sunday, and temperatures warm. Should be some great spring skiing conditions for many of our resorts closing this weekend!
Expect dry weather and a warming trend Sunday and Monday. Highs in Denver will reach the low to mid-60s this afternoon. Winds remain relatively calm.
Monday, 70s return. Winds pick up, especially across southern Colorado ahead of our next system. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, with a slight chance for a few showers. The mountains will see more light rain and snow.
60s and sunshine are expected Wednesday. Warm again, in the 70s on Thursday in Denver. Then, what looks to be a big storm will impact Colorado by Friday. Stay tuned!