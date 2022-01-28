Watch
Sunny skies and warmer temps, then more snow next week

Temps in the 50s through the weekend
It's a very cold morning for the Front Range with temperatures in the teens and a wind chill factor near 0.
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jan 28, 2022
The sunshine will return today with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The sun will stick around through the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

The next change will occur Monday night with a cold front. That cold front will bring a few more inches of snow on Tuesday. Then temperatures will drop into the teens for highs on Wednesday and Thursday. Brrrr.....

