Sunny and warmer in Denver this afternoon

Skies are clearing out along the Front Range, but there will still be some icy spots for the morning commute. Temperatures have dropped into the teens and low 20s.

We'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon and a nice warm up is in store. You'll see highs in the low to mid 40s across the plains this afternoon, with upper 30s closer to Fort Collins and Greeley.

Our next storm will hit the mountains starting tonight. We'll see increasing clouds in Denver on Friday, with a chance of light snow for the afternoon and evening commute.

Skies will clear across the state this weekend. We'll see 40s across the metro area on Saturday, but it will be closer to 50 degrees on Sunday.

