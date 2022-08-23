Sunny and warm in Denver Wednesday and Thursday, a few storms in the mountains

DENVER — The air mass is drying out over Colorado for the next few days, expect more sunshine across most of the state through Thursday. A few isolated storms are possible mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will be about right for late August, with upper 80s and low 90s on the plains through Thursday. Temperatures in the mountains will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and it will cool down a bit. Highs will drop back to the low to mid-80s in the Denver metro area.

The weekend will be warmer again, with a few thunderstorms on Saturday and hot, dry weather on Sunday.

The Broncos will face off against the Vikings Saturday evening at 7 PM. The weather will be warm with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm early. Readings will be in the low 80s at 7 PM and in the middle 70s by 9 PM.

Denver7 Weather

