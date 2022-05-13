Sunny and warm for Colorado

Afternoon highs today will be almost 10 degrees above normal in Denver.

Winds will be gusting later in the afternoon, so a red flag warning will be in effect for the day.

High temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds will all contribute to the fire danger across eastern Colorado on Friday and Saturday.

There will be mild weather for the Rockies game tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday our highs will be in the low to mid 80s with sunshine and high clouds.

We do have chances for rain back in the forecast for the beginning of next week. It looks like these could be thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.