Sunny and warm for Colorado

High fire danger for Denver metro area today
Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s the next few days with high fire danger for the Front Range and eastern Colorado.
Posted at 6:03 AM, May 13, 2022
Afternoon highs today will be almost 10 degrees above normal in Denver.

Winds will be gusting later in the afternoon, so a red flag warning will be in effect for the day.

High temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds will all contribute to the fire danger across eastern Colorado on Friday and Saturday.

There will be mild weather for the Rockies game tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday our highs will be in the low to mid 80s with sunshine and high clouds.

We do have chances for rain back in the forecast for the beginning of next week. It looks like these could be thunderstorms in the afternoon.

