Sunny and calmer Saturday in Denver

Gusty northwest winds will continue in the wake of Friday's cold front, especially over the eastern plains where High Wind Warnings will continue through this afternoon.

Saturday will be a nice day in Denver and along the I-25 Corridor. Expect highs in the mid-60s under a sunny sky. Expect plenty of sunshine in the mountains too with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday will start out mild and dry, but a new storm system will approach the state in the afternoon. Rain and snow will develop in the mountains with a chance for some showers in Denver by evening. Highs will be in the mid-to upper 60s in Denver with upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

It looks like we may get a fairly decent storm Sunday night and Monday for the northern and central mountains! Heavy snow is likely with 6-12 inches possible for the mountains along and north of I-70 through Monday morning.

Denver and the northeast plains will get rain Sunday night and Monday morning — the first significant precipitation in about six weeks. Rainfall may be .25" to .50" through Monday morning. It's not enough to break the drought by any means, but welcomed!

Monday will be cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with skies clearing later in the afternoon.

Tuesday will start dry, although there may be some rain and snow showers in the mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 60s for the metro area.

More rain and cooler weather is expected for Denver and the Eastern Plains on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s.

