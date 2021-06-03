Summer-like weather settles in across Colorado

DENVER — Some summer-like temperatures will settle in for the next few days, with plenty of sunshine across the state both today and tomorrow!

We'll see low 80s this afternoon and highs in the upper 80s tomorrow. Temperatures will soar to around 90 degrees on the northeastern plains this Saturday and that's pretty close to the record high.

Expect dry weather across the state through Friday, with a return of our afternoon thunderstorms this weekend.

At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 10 inches — more than an inch above what we saw in all of 2020 — and that's about 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado!

Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.