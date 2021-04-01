Summer-like in Denver for the start of spring

From the second-snowiest March ever on record to one of the warmest starts to April, you have to love Colorado weather!

We'll see lots of sunshine across the state today, with highs in the 50s in the mountains and upper 60s to low 70s on the plains.

This will be one of the warmest Rockies Home Openers, with temperatures near 70 degrees downtown and at Coors Field.

Even warmer weather is coming for Friday through Sunday with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s Friday, near 80 degrees on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.

A cold front will approach Colorado next week with increasing clouds on Monday and a chance for mountain snow and rain showers for lower elevations on Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

